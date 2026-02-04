Teton Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.5/35 G
The HD 3.5/35 G Teton pressure washer is lightweight and features a corrosion-resistant aluminum frame with a direct-drive pump. Runs up to 3.5 GPM and 3500 PSI.
Kärcher’s belt-drive, Teton Series aluminum pressure washers can be utilized as a cart or a skid for maximum cleaning versatility and durability. These reliable Kärcher powered pressure washers offer a 4-year engine warranty, bypass loop for additional pump protection, 7-year pump warranty, and flat-free tires. The modular design allows the unit to transition from cart to skid (with skid feet accessory) design for versatile cold-water cleaning applications. Mobile and Durable. Low profile handle is easy to push and pull. Can be fitted to the HD Pallet Skid with a 50-gallon water tank and 100' hose reel or the HD Pallet Skid with two 100' hose reels. Mild steel skid fits within a standard UTV / ATV bed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3.5
|Operating pressure (psi)
|3500
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|130
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|130
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|45 x 28 x 29
Accessories
- High-pressure hose length: 50 ft
Detergents
Find parts for HD 3.5/35 G Teton
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
Teton Series Specifications
Model
Part No.
1.107-398.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
2700
Drive
Direct
CC
212
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KPP3035G
Model
Part No.
1.107-399.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Direct
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KS4040G.3
Model
Part No.
1.107-400.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Direct
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KS4040G.3
Model
HD 3.5/35 G Teton
Part No.
1.107-440.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
Drive
Direct
CC
302
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KPP3535G.1
Model
Part No.
1.107-441.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
2700
Drive
Belt
CC
212
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KBP3030R
Model
Part No.
1.107-442.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
3500
Drive
Belt
CC
302
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KM3540R.3
Model
Part No.
1.107-443.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Belt
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KM3840R.3
Model
Part No.
1.107-444.0
GPM
4.0
PSI
4000
Drive
Belt
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KM3840R.3
Model
Part No.
1.107-445.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Drive
Belt
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KM4035R.3
Model
Part No.
1.107-472.0
GPM
5.0
PSI
3000
Drive
Belt
CC
420
Engine
Kärcher
Pump
KM4035R.3
*Electric start available
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.