Kärcher Bayonet Spray Gun and Hose Kit
Economical kit includes replacement spray gun, high pressure hose and adapter for Kärcher K2 - K5 pressure washers (except those with hose reels). Not compatible with other models or brands.
If you've lost or damaged the spray gun or high pressure hose included with your Kärcher K2, K3, K4 or K5 electric pressure washer, this is an economical replacement for both and a genuine Kärcher accessory kit. The spray gun's connections are Kärcher-specific Quick Connect (for the high pressure hose) and Kärcher bayonet (for spray wands). Child safety lock. Max 2,000 psi. PLEASE NOTE: Not compatible with any Kärcher pressure washers with hose reels; also not compatible with Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers, Kärcher gas pressure washers or other brands of pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Adapter
- Easy to separate the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
- The high-pressure hose is easy to attach, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
- With Kärcher Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure spray gun
- For ergonomical cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|2.7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|21.7 x 9.8 x 2.4
