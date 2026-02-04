If you've lost or damaged the spray gun or high pressure hose included with your Kärcher K2, K3, K4 or K5 electric pressure washer, this is an economical replacement for both and a genuine Kärcher accessory kit. The spray gun's connections are Kärcher-specific Quick Connect (for the high pressure hose) and Kärcher bayonet (for spray wands). Child safety lock. Max 2,000 psi. PLEASE NOTE: Not compatible with any Kärcher pressure washers with hose reels; also not compatible with Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers, Kärcher gas pressure washers or other brands of pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.