Motor protective filter
Washable intermediate filter retains tiny airborne particles such as dust particles and allergens contained in humid air and protects the water filter vacuum cleaner against water ingress. Filter with rubber edge can be opened and rinsed out under running water. Simply leave to dry on a radiator.
Features and benefits
Washable
- Reusable and durable
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.7 x 3.8 x 1.3