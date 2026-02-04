Pipe cleaning nozzle
Features and benefits
Four rear-pointing high-pressure jetsThe hose is automatically pushed forwards in the pipe by the water pressure.
Optimised nozzle shapeRidge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe.
Powerful cleaning with high pressurePowerful and effective in loosening blockages from pipes.
Made from durable brass
- Long lifetime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|0.7 x 0.6 x 0.6
Cleaning application
- Cleaning pipes.
- Cleaning downpipes.
- Cleaning drains.