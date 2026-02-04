Pipe cleaning nozzle

Features and benefits
Pipe cleaning nozzle: Four rear-pointing high-pressure jets
The hose is automatically pushed forwards in the pipe by the water pressure.
Pipe cleaning nozzle: Optimised nozzle shape
Ridge-free connection to the hose minimises the risk of the nozzle getting caught in the pipe.
Pipe cleaning nozzle: Powerful cleaning with high pressure
Powerful and effective in loosening blockages from pipes.
Made from durable brass
  • Long lifetime.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 0.7 x 0.6 x 0.6
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Cleaning pipes.
  • Cleaning downpipes.
  • Cleaning drains.