Pressure washer hose, food-grade

50 ft. long high-pressure hose (1/4"), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.

50 ft. high-pressure hose (1/4"), food grade, with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. 1/4" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 3626
Length (ft) 49
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 6.4
Pressure washer hose, food-grade