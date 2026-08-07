Pressure washer hose, food-grade
50 ft. long high-pressure hose (1/4"), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.
50 ft. high-pressure hose (1/4"), food grade, with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discoloring outer layer for use in the food industry. 1/4" / 311°F / 3,625 PSI.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|3626
|Length (ft)
|49
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|6.4