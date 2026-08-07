Power nozzle

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Angle (°) 40
Color silver
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.1
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