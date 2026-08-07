Power nozzle
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Angle (°)
|40
|Color
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.1
Compatible machines
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