This unique wand's right angle allows you to clean hard to reach areas. Easily remove mud and debris from tire wells, underbodies and truck/SUV roofs for more complete vehicle cleaning. It's also an excellent, environmentally-friendly tool for cleaning home gutters. Designed to work with Kärcher K2 - K5 electric pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov. Made in Germany.