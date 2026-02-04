Spare parts set side broom S6

The side brush is a replacement accessory for the Kärcher S 6 Twin sweeper.

Thanks to the long bristles, the side brush for the S 6 Twin sweeper ensures thorough cleaning around the house. Changing the side brush is uncomplicated and enables optimum sweeping results. 

Features and benefits
Tool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up
  • Faster and easier changing
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Color Black
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 1
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
  • Pathways around the house
  • Basement
  • Dry dirt