Spare parts set side broom S6
The side brush is a replacement accessory for the Kärcher S 6 Twin sweeper.
Thanks to the long bristles, the side brush for the S 6 Twin sweeper ensures thorough cleaning around the house. Changing the side brush is uncomplicated and enables optimum sweeping results.
Features and benefits
Tool-free side brush attachment for rapid set-up
- Faster and easier changing
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Color
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1
Cleaning application
- Pathways around the house
- Basement
- Dry dirt