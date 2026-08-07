Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25
Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit incl. 18 V/2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology and 18 V fast charger. For all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Full power in no time at all: The fast charger that comes with the set charges the 18 V /2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. The Kärcher Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit is suitable for use in all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.
Features and benefits
Innovative Real Time TechnologyThe LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level at all times.
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryFor use in all 18 V Kärcher battery platform devices.
18 V fast chargerCharges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 44 minutes.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
- Guarantees consistent performance while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
- Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
- Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
- Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
- Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
- Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Wall mount
- For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Battery charging time with fast charger
|
18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 min (80 %) / 83 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.2 x 5.2 x 5