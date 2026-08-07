Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25

Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit incl. 18 V/2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology and 18 V fast charger. For all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.

Full power in no time at all: The fast charger that comes with the set charges the 18 V /2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. The Kärcher Battery Power 18/25 Starter Kit is suitable for use in all devices on the Kärcher 18 V battery platform.

Features and benefits
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25: Innovative Real Time Technology
Innovative Real Time Technology
The LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level at all times.
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25: 18 V Battery Power exchangeable battery
18 V Battery Power exchangeable battery
For use in all 18 V Kärcher battery platform devices.
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25: 18 V fast charger
18 V fast charger
Charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 44 minutes.
Powerful lithium-ion cells
  • Guarantees consistent performance while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
  • Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
  • Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
  • Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
  • Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
  • Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Wall mount
  • For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Battery charging time with fast charger 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 min (80 %) / 83 min (100 %)
Charging current (A) 2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Color Black
Weight (lb) 2.4
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 7.2 x 5.2 x 5
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25
Starter Kit Battery Power 18/25
Accessories