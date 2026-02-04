WD 1 Compact Battery
Cordless freedom: the WD 1 Compact Battery-Powered Wet Dry Vacuum with special accessories for cleaning car interiors. Battery not included.
Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteriesfrom other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .
Features and benefits
18 V Battery Power exchangeable batteryMakes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Compact, portable designIndividual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Special cartridge filterSwitch to wet cleaning without removing the filter!
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
- Ideal for interior car cleaning.
- Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
- Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Integrated blower function
- Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
Practical hose storage
- Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Built in accessory storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For easy container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|250
|Suction Power (W)
|60
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 85
|Air flow (cfm)
|max. 46
|Dirt container capacity (gal)
|1.8
|Container material
|Plastic
|Color component
|Device head yellow Container yellow
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Runtime per battery charging (min)
|approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
|Color
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|6.9
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|11.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|15.2 x 11 x 12.3
Accessories
- Variant: Battery and charger included
- Suction hose length: 3.9 ft
- Cartridge filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s), Garden
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Accessory storage on the device
Cleaning application
- Vehicle interior
- Mobile homes
- Areas around the home and garden
- Tool shed
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Driveway
