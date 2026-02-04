WD 1 Compact Battery

Cordless freedom: the WD 1 Compact Battery-Powered Wet Dry Vacuum with special accessories for cleaning car interiors. Battery not included.

Thanks to battery operation, the battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery provides maximum freedom of movement, can be used without connection to mains power and is also extremely lightweight and compact. Depending on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery used (battery not included in the scope of supply), the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can run for 10 to 20 minutes. The WD 1 Compact Battery also has a robust seven-litre plastic container, as well as a cartridge filter for conveniently vacuuming dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. Further equipment features: the flow-optimised suction hose and special accessories, such as the crevice and upholstery nozzles, contribute greatly to optimal dirt pick-up and ensure perfect cleanliness – not least when cleaning car interiors. Another practical detail is the flexible rubber band, which can be used to fix the suction hose perfectly in place. The WD 1 Compact Battery makes cleaning a pleasure thanks to additional features such as the blower function, Pull & Push locking system, ergonomic carrying handle and accessory storage solution. And thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V battery platform, batteriesfrom other 18 V Battery Power devices can also be used in the WD 1 Compact Battery. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which areknown to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .

Features and benefits
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: 18 V Battery Power exchangeable battery
Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: Compact, portable design
Individual and flexible use. Convenient to transport.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery: Special cartridge filter
Switch to wet cleaning without removing the filter!
Special accessories for interior car cleaning
  • Ideal for interior car cleaning.
  • Great cleaning results: wheather dry, wet, coarse, or fine dirt
  • Maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Integrated blower function
  • Blower function quickly moves dirt and debris from hard-to-reach areas
  • Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from gravel.
Practical hose storage
  • Simple to secure the suction hose for transport using the rubber band.
Built in accessory storage
  • Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessory storage.
"Pull & Push" locking system
  • For easy container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
  • Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W) 250
Suction Power (W) 60
Vacuum (mbar) max. 85
Air flow (cfm) max. 46
Dirt container capacity (gal) 1.8
Container material Plastic
Color component Device head yellow Container yellow
Standard accessory ID (mm) 35
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 64
Battery type Lithium ion battery
Voltage (V) 18
Runtime per battery charging (min) approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
Color yellow
Weight without accessories (lb) 6.9
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 11.3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 15.2 x 11 x 12.3

Accessories

  • Variant: Battery and charger included
  • Suction hose length: 3.9 ft
  • Cartridge filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
  • Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s), Garden
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Blower function
  • Hose storage on the device head
  • Accessory storage on the device
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Compact Battery
Cleaning application
  • Vehicle interior
  • Mobile homes
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Tool shed
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Driveway
Accessories
Find parts for WD 1 Compact Battery

