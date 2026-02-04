The T300 Surface Cleaner cleans large outdoor surfaces quickly and efficiently. With a large 11” diameter cleaning head, variable pressure dial and 32” wand extension, the T300 helps you quickly and comfortably clean decks, garage floors, driveways and patios. An integrated splash guard keeps you dry as you clean. The two spinning nozzles spray at a fixed height, delivering professional and even cleaning results. NOTE: Compatible with Karcher K2, K3, K4 and K5 electric pressure washers. Not compatible with K1700, K1800, K1900, K2000. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.