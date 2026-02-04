The KIRA BR 200 autonomous floor scrubber masterfully blends smart technology with exceptional area performance, making it a highly efficient and thorough cleaning solution. Its generous working width and rapid driving speed ensure effective cleaning, even on textured and uneven floors. The innovative roller brush technique saves time by combining pre-sweeping and scrubbing into a single pass, while a side brush guarantees spotless results right up to edges. For safe navigation, a robust multi-sensor system provides 360° all-round visibility, accurately detecting obstacles, overhangs, and glass surfaces. Maximize autonomy with its included docking station, which automates fresh water filling, dirty water emptying, and battery charging. The convenient calendar function allows for flexible and adaptive planning of cleaning tasks. Although capable of fully autonomous operation, the KIRA BR 200 can also be manually controlled as a ride-on machine when needed. It stays connected via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App, allowing for seamless integration into existing workflows.