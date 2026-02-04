KIRA BR 200 Autonomous Floor Scrubber + Docking Station
Introducing Kärcher's new KIRA BR 200 robotic floor scrubber, a smart solution to today's cleaning challenges. This autonomous cleaning machine efficiently handles large, textured, and uneven floors, helping you manage labor shortages and rising costs while ensuring a consistently clean and safe environment. Docking station included.
The KIRA BR 200 autonomous floor scrubber masterfully blends smart technology with exceptional area performance, making it a highly efficient and thorough cleaning solution. Its generous working width and rapid driving speed ensure effective cleaning, even on textured and uneven floors. The innovative roller brush technique saves time by combining pre-sweeping and scrubbing into a single pass, while a side brush guarantees spotless results right up to edges. For safe navigation, a robust multi-sensor system provides 360° all-round visibility, accurately detecting obstacles, overhangs, and glass surfaces. Maximize autonomy with its included docking station, which automates fresh water filling, dirty water emptying, and battery charging. The convenient calendar function allows for flexible and adaptive planning of cleaning tasks. Although capable of fully autonomous operation, the KIRA BR 200 can also be manually controlled as a ride-on machine when needed. It stays connected via the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App, allowing for seamless integration into existing workflows.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Rated input power (W)
|2250
|Power traction motor (W)
|1300
|Power rating fan (W)
|552
|Power rating brush (W)
|1500
|Brush working width (ft)
|2.79
|Brush speed (rpm)
|380 - 950
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|1100
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|52.83 / 58.83
|Detergent tank (gal)
|2.64
|Dirt hopper (gal)
|2.38
|Theoretical area performance, autonomous (ft²/hr)
|max. 49406
|Area performance per tank filling (ft²)
|76886
|Phase (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Cartridge filter PES (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Number of batteries
|4
|Battery voltage/capacity (V/Ah)
|24 / 320
|Battery runtime (h)
|approx. 4
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 4.7
|Speed, autonomous (mph)
|max. 3.36
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64.5
|Aisle turn-around width, autonomous (ft)
|9.19
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|max. 6
|Aisle width, autonomous (ft)
|4.43
|Weight without accessories (lb)
|1,388.9
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|1,484.8
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1,489.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|76.5 x 44.8 x 57.9
Accessories
- Battery and charger
- Suction bar incl.
- Standard main roller brushes: 2 Piece(s)
- Spray lance
- Flashing beacon
Equipment
- Battery
- DOSE
- With speed-dependent water dosing
- Large, high-resolution touch display
- Dockable
- Roller shutter control prepared
- autonomous cleaning
- Automatic pre-sweeping
- With manual driving mode
- Simple and intuitive setup without expert knowledge
- Powerful sensors
- Obstacle and fall detection
- Autonomous avoidance of obstacles
- Safety certified for public access
- Preparation of cleaning reports
- Mobile device notifications
- Calendar function
- Auto-Fill
- Colored lights to indicate the behavior and operating status of the robot
- Kärcher color and operating concept
- Electrical and mechanical float switch
- With teach-in mode (teach and repeat)
- Brush type: Round brush
- Variable contact pressure
- Robust die-cast aluminum suction bar
- operation using app
- Communication interface: VDA 5050
- Detergent dosing
What Makes Our Robots So Special?
Smart ideas, sophisticated technology, versatile functionality – with the proven and further developed Kärcher robotic technology from the smaller KIRA B 50 scrubber, you can now master even larger tasks with the KIRA B 200. Particularly well suited for airports, logistics warehouses, production and manufacturing plants, trade show and convention centers, it’s equipped to meet any challenge thanks to its size and quadruple water tank volume.
Comprehensive Standard Equipment
- Long-lasting lithium-ion battery (up to 4 hours)
- 53-gallon fresh and wastewater tank
- Economical DOSE detergent dosing system
- Time-saving Auto-Fill function and automatic dirty water tank rinsing
- Speed-dependent water dosing
- Safety-enhancing all-around beacon light
- Innovative LED light modules
- Calendar function for clear planning and scheduling
Connectivity
- Direct access with the KIRA Equipment Manager and the KIRA Robots App
- Sends notifications and status messages to mobile devices
- Integration into infrastructure thanks to support for VDA-50/50 standards or via I/O box for rolling door control
Obstacle Avoidance
- Reliably detects obstacles
- Independent planning of evasive routes
- Autonomously maneuvers to clear path as needed
Safety Certification
- Safe, contactless detection of obstacles, drop-offs, and people
- Safety certified according to IEC 60335-2-72:2021 and IEC 63327:2021
- Suitable for operation in areas with public traffic
Operation
- Intuitive control via large touchscreen display
- Simple user guidance through a graphical user interface
- Can be configured and operated without expert knowledge
- Comprehensive “how-to” animations available on the display (e.g., for maintenance work)
Operating Modes
- Choice of autonomous or manual operation
- Enables manual spot cleaning
- Allows multiple user profiles with individual permissions
Looking for a Disc Version of KIRA B 200?
If your facility has smooth, delicate, or glossy floors, you might want to consider the KIRA BD 200. This model uses gentle disc brushes to thoroughly clean sensitive surfaces without causing damage. It’s perfect for maintaining a brilliant, glossy finish on surfaces like polished concrete or epoxy.