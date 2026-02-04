The answer for extraction and interim productivity. When you need extraction and interim cleaning productivity for large areas of soft floor, the Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO is the only answer. Developed from our years of experience as the innovators of the stand-on cleaning segment, this machine brings our interim and extraction cleaning technology to our third generation Chariot™ platform. No other manufacturer comes close to the depth of our line of stand-on cleaning machines. Everything you need to quickly and efficiently clean your carpets is available on this extractor including optional off-aisle attachments for productivity, a reliable gravity-fed solution system and powerful dual-vac motors for maximum water pickup.