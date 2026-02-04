Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO + Li-Ion
Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO with 36V 3x12V Lithium batteries and shelf charger.
The answer for extraction and interim productivity. When you need extraction and interim cleaning productivity for large areas of soft floor, the Chariot™ 3 iExtract 26 DUO is the only answer. Developed from our years of experience as the innovators of the stand-on cleaning segment, this machine brings our interim and extraction cleaning technology to our third generation Chariot™ platform. No other manufacturer comes close to the depth of our line of stand-on cleaning machines. Everything you need to quickly and efficiently clean your carpets is available on this extractor including optional off-aisle attachments for productivity, a reliable gravity-fed solution system and powerful dual-vac motors for maximum water pickup.
Specifications
Technical data
|Theoretical Productivity - Restorative (ft²/hr)
|6864
|Theoretical Productivity - Interim (ft²/hr)
|14185
|Working width (in)
|26
|Cleaning solution capacity (gal)
|25
|Dirty water container capacity (gal)
|27
|Operating speed (mph)
|0.6
|max. Travel speed (mph)
|4.1
|Waterlift (in)
|71.8
|Battery voltage (V)
|36
|Battery quantity
|3
|Hill climbing ability (%)
|10
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|69
|Weight, ready to operate (lb)
|802
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|970
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|51.5 x 26.5 x 50.75
