Request a KIRA B 200 Demo at Your Facility
See the KIRA B 200 Autonomous Scrubber in action! Fill out the form below to request a product demonstration at your facility. We'll show you exactly what this robotic floor scrubber can do for your business or facility.
.
.
Professional Services & Tools
Find a Kärcher Dealer
Locate a local Kärcher dealer to help you find the right cleaning solutions and provide top-notch service.
Industry Solutions
We understand your cleaning needs and offer an extensive range of cleaning solutions for any industry.
Chariot™ Stand-On Floor Cleaning Equipment
Experience better visibility and faster results. Our Chariot™ stand-on line includes scrubbers, vacuums, and extractors designed for maximum efficiency and operator comfort.
Professional Service
Trust your professional cleaning equipment to work when you need it to. Every day. Every night.
Equipment Rental
Select from commercial-grade pressure washers, floor scrubbers and sweepers. No matter how small or big the job, your equipment is just around the corner.
Operator Manuals & Parts Finder
Find the documentation you need. Access our library of Operator’s Manuals and use our Parts Finder to keep your professional Kärcher cleaning equipment in top condition.