B 110 R Bp + D75 + AGM

30" cleaning with dual 15" discs. Efficient water use, comfortable controls. AGM power, shelf charging.

Ideal for all floors. Features a robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, and a high-performance squeegee. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 15-inch disc brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat. AGM batteries and shelf charger included. Built in North America.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 37
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 33.5
Vacuum working width (in) 37
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 29 / 29
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 6 / 255
Battery runtime (h) max. 4
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 230 / 50
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (lb) 165
Aisle turning width (in) 69
Water consumption (gal/min) max. 1.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 65 x 30 x 52

Accessories

  • Battery and charger included
  • Triple nozzles

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: maintenance-free
  • 2-tank system
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
