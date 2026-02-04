B 110 R Bp + R75 + AGM + OBC

30" cylindrical brush cleaning. Water and detergent saving. Comfortable operation, integrated charger, AGM battery.

Perfect for all floors with convenient charging. Features robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, and a high-performance squeegee. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 4-inch in diameter cylindrical brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat, AGM batteries, and an integrated onboard charger. Built in North America.

Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Brush working width (in) 30
Working width with 1 side brush (in) 33.5
Vacuum working width (in) 37
Fresh / waste water tank (gal) 29 / 29
Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr) 48440
Practical working capacity (ft²/hr) 31485
Battery type maintenance-free
Battery (V/Ah) 6 / 255
Battery runtime (h) max. 4
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 230 / 50
Brush speed (rpm) 600 - 1200
Brush contact pressure (lb) 165
Aisle turning width (in) 69
Water consumption (gal/min) 1.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 74
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 65 x 30 x 52

Accessories

  • Battery and charger included
  • Triple nozzles

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Battery type: maintenance-free
  • 2-tank system
  • Bumper
  • Variable contact pressure
  • Automatic water stop
