B 110 R Bp + R75 + AGM + OBC
30" cylindrical brush cleaning. Water and detergent saving. Comfortable operation, integrated charger, AGM battery.
Perfect for all floors with convenient charging. Features robust bumper, speed-dependent water saving, and a high-performance squeegee. Cleans a 30-inch path with two 4-inch in diameter cylindrical brushes. Comfortable adjustable seat, AGM batteries, and an integrated onboard charger. Built in North America.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|30
|Working width with 1 side brush (in)
|33.5
|Vacuum working width (in)
|37
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|29 / 29
|Theoretical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|48440
|Practical working capacity (ft²/hr)
|31485
|Battery type
|maintenance-free
|Battery (V/Ah)
|6 / 255
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 230 / 50
|Brush speed (rpm)
|600 - 1200
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|165
|Aisle turning width (in)
|69
|Water consumption (gal/min)
|1.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|65 x 30 x 52
Accessories
- Battery and charger included
- Triple nozzles
Equipment
- Powerful traction drive
- Battery type: maintenance-free
- 2-tank system
- Bumper
- Variable contact pressure
- Automatic water stop
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
