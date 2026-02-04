Every aspect of the Kärcher B 300 R was designed to save you time, ultimately saving you money. This machine achieves an astronomical 178,144 ft2/hr cleaning performance. Scrub while you sweep with this dual-purpose industrial cleaner. Enjoy the practicality of the 59-inch maximum dump height of the large 47.5-gallon debris container. Pivotable side-brushes ensure you clean close to the edge every time. To ensure you get a quick return on your investment we built the B 300 with a best-in-class 69-inch working width. Count on the heavy-duty steel frame and the Kubota LPG engine to provide power and reliability for years to come. Never lose sight of where you are going with the commanding view from the driver's seat of the B 300.