Harness the efficiency of the Chariot™ platform combined with Kärcher's superior ORB cleaning technology. The Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe with ORB Technology floor scrubber is the ultimate solution for top-scrubbing and chemical-free finish removal of floors. It provides green cleaning by using less chemicals, water, energy, and labor as well as best-in-class scrubbing results due to the dual-motion of our ORB technology. Unlike traditional machines, this unit generates thousands of contact points to provide the highest level of mechanical action on the market. This scrubber features an intuitive control panel and a tight 48-inch turning radius for easy maneuverability. Its fully accessible hygienic recovery tank with solution dump hose make it easy to clean. This scrubber features an on-board charger, allowing you to charge just about anywhere. It also offers quiet operation for daytime cleaning. Improve your bottom line and experience up to 58% in operational savings versus competitively sized walk-behind scrubbers with the Chariot™ 2 iScrub 20 Deluxe with ORB Technology.