The B 50 W Bp ORB walk-behind floor scrubber is ideal for efficiently cleaning floors up to 19,805 sq ft/hr. Its compact design and durable brush head and squeegee make it perfect for cleaning in tight spaces. The O51 brush head is sustainable and saves water. It is ideal for cleaning heavily textured floors. The built-in AGM battery provides ample run time, and the wheel-drive system makes operation effortless. The machine also features auto-rinse and an optional auto-fill function for easy maintenance and care. Control settings and monitor performance remotely with the "Machine Connect" app. The B 50 W is also quiet, operating at only 65 dBA, ensuring minimal disruption in noise-sensitive environments. It comes equipped with a 20-inch brush head, providing efficient coverage for most cleaning tasks. The squeegee system is designed to effectively remove water from the floor to help prevent slips and falls. The machine is ergonomically designed to reduce strain on the operator, featuring an adjustable handle and easy-to-reach controls. Note: the AGM battery model of this series is not available in California.