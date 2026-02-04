The compact and robust B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer is ideal for efficient floor cleaning. Its squeegee and brush head are made of durable die-cast metal or aluminium and ensure reliable suction results, even on textured surfaces and in curves. The O51 orbital brush head is low-vibration and enables the best cleaning results for maintenance and deep cleaning – even in demanding applications. The water consumption is up to 25 per cent lower than that of conventional disc brush heads, which underlines the resource-saving operation. Chemical-free cleaning is also possible. Thanks to its compact design, the walk-behind machine impresses with its overview and manoeuvrability, even in confined areas. The wheel drive reduces the physical strain on the user. The fresh water supply can easily be topped up from any tap using the universal filling hose. Additional settings can be accessed via smartphone using the “Machine Connect” app.