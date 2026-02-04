The battery powered B 50 W Bp walk-behind floor scrubber is ideal for efficient floor cleaning in industrial environments. The compact design provides excellent maneuverability even in difficult-to-access areas. Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminum make the walk-behind machine extremely robust and durable. The parabolic squeegee ensures perfect suction, even on uneven surfaces and in tight bends. The R 55 brush head ensures thorough and powerful cleaning – especially on textured surfaces. The wheel drive facilitates operation and thereby reduces the physical strain for users. The auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank, the auto-fill system easily fills the fresh water tank with an automatic water stop function. Top up the fresh water at any tap with the universal filling hose. In addition, advanced settings and information can be easily controlled from your smartphone with the "Machine connect" app. Note: the AGM battery model of this series is not available in California.