BD 50/55 W Bp Classic
The BD 50/55 W Classic Bp is a compact, user-friendly walk-behind floor scrubber. Highly maneuverable, its durable aluminum deck and 60 lbs down-pressure ensure powerful, efficient cleaning.
Our battery-powered walk-behind scrubber BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (33.5-inch) made from high-quality aluminum 59 lb. brush contact pressure, 14.5-gallon tanks and 20-inch working width ensure top-class results on up to 21,500 ft² per hour maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system, and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good maneuverability, and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Brush working width (in)
|20
|Fresh / waste water tank (gal)
|14.5 / 14.5
|Battery (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|3
|Power supply for battery charger (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (lb)
|59
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|52 x 22.5 x 42
Videos
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for BD 50/55 W Bp Classic
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.