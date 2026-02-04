The KM 70/20 C manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, and sweeping roller - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps to achieve optimal cleaning results. A height-adjustable push handle provides ergonomic operation for the intended user. The Home Base system allows for carrying additional items such as a waste can or optional litter picker, to dispose of dust, dirt, debris and trash in one step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.