KM 70/20 C Commercial Floor Sweeper

Low-dust sweeping inside and out, the flexible KM 70/20 C manual sweeper achieves optimum cleaning results thanks to its filter, sweeping roller and side brush.

The KM 70/20 C manual sweeper makes cleaning surfaces effortless and virtually dust-free thanks to the filter, and sweeping roller - whether indoors or outside. The area performance is 7 times higher than with a broom. The sweeping roller can be adjusted in 6 steps to achieve optimal cleaning results. A height-adjustable push handle provides ergonomic operation for the intended user. The Home Base system allows for carrying additional items such as a waste can or optional litter picker, to dispose of dust, dirt, debris and trash in one step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position.

Features and benefits
Continuously adjustable roller brush and side brushes
Dust filter
  • The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement.
Large dirt container
  • Ergonomic container grip for easy handling and emptying.
Adjustable push handle
  • Excellent ergonomics due to triple adjustment option
  • Foldable for space-saving parking.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type manual
Color anthracite
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 46.3
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 58.2

Accessories

  • Fine dust filter

Equipment

  • Manual sweep drive
  • Adjustable roller brush
  • Fold-down push handle
  • Direct Throw Principle (ie. dustpan)
  • Outdoor applications
  • Indoor applications
Walk-behind sweeper KM 70/20 C
Additional Models

Part No.

1.517-130.0

Description

KM 70/20 C walk-behind floor scrubber, 1 side brush

Part No.

1.517-131.0

Description

KM 70/20 C 2SB walk-behind floor scrubber, 2 side brushes