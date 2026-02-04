HD Cart Series Pressure Washer - HD 3.0/30 P
The HD Cart is a compact, sturdy cold water pressure washer that offers a reliable Honda GX engine and 7-year Kärcher direct-drive crankcase pump. *Not available for sale in California.
The Kärcher HD Cart Series are tough, gasoline-powered, direct-drive, cold water pressure washers that deliver cleaning power of up to 2,400 PSI. Built on compact sturdy steel frames, each unit features a dependable industrial-grade Honda engine, 7-year Kärcher crankcase pump, hose/gun rack, detergent injection, and tubed pneumatic tires. All models are ETL certified.
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (gal/min)
|3
|Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb)
|175
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|35 x 21 x 24
Accessories
Detergents
HD Cart Series Specifications
Model
Part No.
1.575-101.0
GPM
2.5
PSI
2700
CC
196
Engine
Honda GX200
Pump
Kärcher KP
Ship Weight (lbs.)
135
Model
HD 3.0/30 P
Part No.
1.575-102.0
GPM
3.0
PSI
3000
CC
270
Engine
Honda GX270
Pump
Kärcher KP
Ship Weight (lbs.)
175
Model
Part No.
1.575-104.0
GPM
3.8
PSI
3500
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Pump
Kärcher KS
Ship Weight (lbs.)
185
Model
Part No.
1.107-223.0
GPM
3.5
PSI
4000
CC
389
Engine
Honda GX390
Pump
Kärcher KS
Ship Weight (lbs.)
188
⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.