HD Cart Series Pressure Washer - HD 2.5/27 P

The HD Cart cold water gas pressure washer is a compact yet powerful machine built for reliability. It features a dependable Honda GX engine and is equipped with a Kärcher direct-drive crankcase pump, backed by a 7-year warranty.

The Kärcher HD Cart Series are tough, gasoline-powered, direct-drive, cold water pressure washers that deliver cleaning power of up to 2,400 PSI. Built on compact sturdy steel frames, each unit features a dependable industrial-grade Honda engine, 7-year Kärcher crankcase pump, hose/gun rack, detergent injection, and tubed pneumatic tires. All models are ETL certified.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (gal/min) 2.5
Ship Weight (with accessories) (lb) 155
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 35 x 21 x 24
Pressure washer HD 2.5/27 P
Pressure washer HD 2.5/27 P
Pressure washer HD 2.5/27 P
Pressure washer HD 2.5/27 P
Pressure washer HD 2.5/27 P
Accessories
Detergents
Find parts for HD 2.5/27 P

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

HD Cart Series Specifications

Model

HD 2.5/27 P

Part No.

1.575-101.0

GPM

2.5

PSI

2700

CC

196

Engine

Honda GX200

Pump

Kärcher KP

Ship Weight (lbs.)

135

Model

HD 3.0/30 P

Part No.

1.575-102.0

GPM

3.0

PSI

3000

CC

270

Engine

Honda GX270

Pump

Kärcher KP

Ship Weight (lbs.)

175

Model

HD 3.8/35 P

Part No.

1.575-104.0

GPM

3.8

PSI

3500

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Pump

Kärcher KS

Ship Weight (lbs.)

185

Model

HD 3.5/40 P

Part No.

1.107-223.0

GPM

3.5

PSI

4000

CC

389

Engine

Honda GX390

Pump

Kärcher KS

Ship Weight (lbs.)

188

⚠️WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Lead and Diisononyl Phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.