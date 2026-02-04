The LFT Cage hot water pressure washer is a powerful cleaning solution, delivering 4.0 GPM at 4000 PSI. Its downdraft burner system ensures efficient heating. But what sets it apart is its user-friendly design. With a patented low center of mass frame for superior maneuverability, a quick-release control panel for easy maintenance, this machine is a breeze to operate. It includes a 50' high-pressure hose, 48" spray lance, quick-connect fittings, and flat-free tires. It also comes with an hour meter, adjustable thermostat, downstream chemical injection, and four Quick Connect nozzles. Optional hose reel kits are available for an extended reach. Built for durability and performance, the LFT Cage is the solution for demanding cleaning tasks.