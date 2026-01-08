Premium Schlauchträger HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"

Das gewünschte Produkt ist nicht in unserem aktuellen Sortiment. Zubehöre, Reinigungsmittel und Betriebsanleitungen sind jedoch noch verfügbar.

> Zum aktuellen Sortiment wechseln.
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Premium Schlauchträger HR 7.315 Kit 1/2" Ersatzteile

KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE

Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.


HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE

Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.


PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE

Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.