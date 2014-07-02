XH 10 Q Verlängerungsschlauch Quick Connect

Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung für höhere Flexibilität. 10 m robuster DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch für lange Haltbarkeit. Für K 3-K 7-Geräte mit Quick Connect-Anschluss.

Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung für die Pistole "Best" mit Quick Connect-Anschluss. Die 10 m lange Hochdruck-Schlauchverlängerung sorgt für höhere Flexibilität und erweitert den Aktionsradius des Hochdruckreinigers. Einfach zwischen Pistole mit Quick Connect-Schnellkupplung und Hochdruckschlauch anschließen und schon arbeitet es sich besser. Der robuste DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch ist mit einem Textilgeflecht verstärkt und verfügt über einen Schlauch-Knickschutz sowie einen stabilen Messinganschluss für lange Haltbarkeit. Die Schlauchverlängerung hält einem Druck von bis zu 180 bar stand und ist für Temperaturen bis 60 °C ausgelegt. Der Verlängerungsschlauch lässt sich selbstverständlich auch im Zusammenhang mit Reinigungsmitteln verwenden. Geeignet für alle Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 3-K 7 mit Quick Connect-Anschluss.

Merkmale und Vorteile
10m Verlängerungsschlauch
  • Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Quick Connect-Anschluss
  • Schnellkupplungssystem zum einfachen Anschluss von Pistole und Hochdruckschlauch.
DN-8-Qualitätsschlauch mit Textilgeflecht verstärkt
  • Schutz des Schlauchs vor Abknicken.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Temperatur (°C) max. 60
Max. Druck (bar) 180
Länge (m) 10
Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 1,1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT