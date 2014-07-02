High-pressure replacement hose, 9 m, K3 - K7
9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers from 2009, where the hose is connected to the gun and pressure washer per Quick Connect connector, 160 bar, 60 °C.
9 m high-pressure replacement hose for Kärcher domestic pressure washers (K3 – K7) from 2009 or later, where the hose is connected to the gun and pressure washer per Quick Connect connector. Replacement hose for up to 160 bar pressure and temperatures up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 9 m
- Quick hose changing
Quick Connect connector
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick Connect system
- For easy cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|180
|Length (Metre)
|9
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.849
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.965
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|245 x 245 x 65