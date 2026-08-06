Simply connect the pump directly to an indoor pipeline: with the PerfectConnect 1.5 m suction kit for 1" (25 mm) suction pipelines. The kit contains a vacuum-proof 1.5 metre suction hose with a diameter of 3/4" and G1 connection threads (33.3 mm) on both sides, as well as a connection piece for 1" suction pipelines. This kit can be extremely easily connected to the suction side of garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps for service water supply in the household. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. The Kärcher PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories also means they can be put together quickly and simply, offering highly reliable sealing for trouble-free pump operation.