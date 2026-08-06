The connection piece can be used to connect pumps (vacuum-proof connection) on the suction side to non-threaded 1" PE pipelines – ideal for using water from alternative water sources, such as cisterns or wells, for the washing machine, toilet flushing or watering the garden. The G1 external thread can be used to connect commercially available suction kits that have a G1 connection thread. The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories means that they can be put together exceptionally easily and they offer highly reliable sealing in order to ensure trouble-free operation of the pumps.