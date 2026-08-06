Connection piece for 1" (25 mm) suction pipelines
The connection piece for the pump's vacuum-proof connection on the suction side of non-threaded suction pipelines (compatible with the 1" PE pipe diameter). Including PerfectConnect sealing principle.
The connection piece can be used to connect pumps (vacuum-proof connection) on the suction side to non-threaded 1" PE pipelines – ideal for using water from alternative water sources, such as cisterns or wells, for the washing machine, toilet flushing or watering the garden. The G1 external thread can be used to connect commercially available suction kits that have a G1 connection thread. The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories means that they can be put together exceptionally easily and they offer highly reliable sealing in order to ensure trouble-free operation of the pumps.
Features and benefits
Connection piece for non-threaded 1" suction pipelines
- Tool-free connection of the pump to 1" pipelines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|54 x 72 x 54
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.