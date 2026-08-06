The 1.5 m noise-reducing PrimoFlex® premium hose with a diameter of 1/2" is used as a connection hose between electronic booster pumps or home pumps and rigid G3/4 pipelines. The use of the hose results in fewer vibrations. In turn, this leads to a significant sound reduction. The set includes a 3/4" connection piece for domestic water pipes and a G1 connection piece to be installed on the pump. The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories means that they can be put together exceptionally easily and they offer highly reliable sealing in order to ensure trouble-free operation of the pumps.