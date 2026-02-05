Shoe!Cleaner SE 3 Compact, SE 4, 5 and 6
Fast and drip-free shoe cleaning: the Shoe!Cleaner is the perfect accessory for thorough cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. For the SE 3 Compact, 4, 5 and 6 spray extraction cleaners.
The innovative Kärcher Shoe!cleaner cleans various types of sports footwear and casual shoes quickly, thoroughly and without leaving any drips. This makes it easy to clean running shoes, walking boots or even fashion trainers, for example, inside the house without making a mess indoors. Thanks to the replaceable brush crowns, both the sole and the upper of the shoes can be cleaned quickly and thoroughly. The soft bristles enable effective and gentle cleaning, even of more delicate materials. Thanks to the automatic water vacuuming during cleaning, the shoes dry out in no time at all. The Shoe!Cleaner also impresses with a system cleaning function, which prevents the accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. The Shoe!Cleaner is therefore the ideal reliable accessory to complement the SE 3 Compact, SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 spray extraction cleaners for all shoe cleaning tasks.
Features and benefits
Innovative Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsReplaceable brush crown for thorough cleaning of soles and shoe uppers. Drip-free application because water is automatically vacuumed during the cleaning process. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
Simple and convenient handlingThe system cleaning function prevents accessories from becoming dirty during cleaning applications. Hands stay clean and accessories can be stowed away immediately after use. Intuitive operation.
Soft bristlesDirt is removed from shoes thoroughly yet gently. Leaves no traces behind when cleaning sensitive surfaces.
Suitable for the SE 3 Compact, SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 spray extraction cleaners from Kärcher
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|124 x 65 x 44
Videos
Application areas
- Shoes/hiking boots