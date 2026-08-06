The set contains two wiping cloths for the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners. If the device is operated in mopping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is not only vacuumed but bound effectively. Thanks to the reliable hook-and-loop fastener, the cloths can be changed quickly and easily.