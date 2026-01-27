The ground spike can be placed anywhere. It is simply screwed into the ground and ensures an extremely stable hold thanks to the robust metal spike. Thanks to the integrated spirit level in the ground spike, it can even be mounted on uneven terrain. Thanks to the innovative FlexChange technology, the hose box can be placed on the ground spike easily and with no tools required. Thanks to a swivelling radius of 360°, it is also possible to reach every corner of the garden with the hose and thus guarantee maximum freedom of movement when watering.