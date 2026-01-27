Ground Spike
The ground spike for Kärcher hose boxes for flexible placement anywhere in the garden. The hose box can be swivelled around 360° on the ground spike for maximum freedom of movement.
The ground spike can be placed anywhere. It is simply screwed into the ground and ensures an extremely stable hold thanks to the robust metal spike. Thanks to the integrated spirit level in the ground spike, it can even be mounted on uneven terrain. Thanks to the innovative FlexChange technology, the hose box can be placed on the ground spike easily and with no tools required. Thanks to a swivelling radius of 360°, it is also possible to reach every corner of the garden with the hose and thus guarantee maximum freedom of movement when watering.
Features and benefits
Spirit levelThe integrated spirit level allows the ground spike to be screwed in vertically, including on uneven terrain.
Garden hose box with 360° applicationMounted on the ground spike, the hose box can be rotated 360° around its own axis, allowing convenient watering in every corner of the garden without the hose kinking.
Easy to installThe ground spike can be easily screwed into the ground at the required position using two screwdrivers as levers.
Reliable hold
- The robust metal spindle ensures an extremely stable hold in the ground.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|190 x 190 x 487
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden
- Lawn
- Flower beds, vegetable patches