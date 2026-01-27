HBX 4.15 Automatic
Always ready for use: hose box for convenient and flexible watering. With a 15 m hose and automatic hose retraction – no more bending down, cranking or getting your hands dirty.
Always ideally stowed: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space, and connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by more than 180°, allowing the hose to reach every corner of the garden with ease. The garden hose can be easily extended to a maximum length of 15 metres. There are corresponding locking stages: the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. With the innovative FlexChange assembly system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket without the need for any tools. This is ideal for easy stowage in the winter or for flexible use between the wall bracket and hose spike, which is available as an optional accessory. The hose box is also UV-resistant and frost-proof, and can therefore be kept on the house wall all year round. To protect against theft, a cable lock can be attached. Kärcher offers a five-year warranty for the product.
Features and benefits
FlexChange
- No screws, no tools, no stress: with the unique Kärcher FlexChange system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket or hose spike in seconds (e.g. in winter).
Robust and removable wall bracket
- The use of robust materials with a metal core ensures long-lasting durability and stability. Particularly practical: the removable wall bracket means you won't get stuck.
Hose outlet on the underside of the box
- For better protection from the weather and a longer lifetime.
Hose storage
- Pull briefly on the end of the hose and the hose retractor will retract the hose fully automatically. Maximum comfort without knots, cranks or getting your hands dirty.
Wall-mounted hose box with 180° application
- Mounted on the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by over 180°. This allows maximum freedom of movement when watering the garden without kinking the hose.
Practical nozzle holder
- Nozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Integrated hose brake
- The automatic hose retraction is combined with a hose brake so that the hose is automatically wound back into the hose box in a controlled and slow manner.
Integrated hose guide
- Without kinking and knotting: the hose is pulled in evenly and guided.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to transport the hose box with one hand.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Hose diameter (mm)
|11
|Connection hose (m)
|1,5 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|79
|Dimensions of mounting plate (W × H) (mm)
|93 x 100
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|7,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|781 x 220 x 541
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 2 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Kit
- Automatic hose retraction
- Hose guide
- Nozzle holder
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
- PrimoFlex connection hose: 1.5 m
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas