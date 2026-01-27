HBX 5.35 Automatic
Always ready for use: hose box for convenient and flexible watering. With a 35 m hose and automatic hose retraction – no more bending down, cranking or getting your hands dirty.
Always perfectly stowed away: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space and is connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can even be swivelled through more than 180° and therefore effortlessly reaches every corner of the garden. The garden hose can be easily extended to a maximum length of 35 metres. There are corresponding locking stages: the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. The hose box also scores points with FlexChange, an innovative mounting system for easily switching the hose box between the wall bracket and the optionally available hose spike. The wall bracket is also removable and has slots for nozzles and watering accessories. The hose box is also UV and frost-resistant and can therefore be placed on the wall of your house all year round. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty on the product.
Features and benefits
FlexChangeNo screws, no tools, no stress: with the unique Kärcher FlexChange system, the hose box can be removed from the wall bracket or hose spike in seconds (e.g. in winter).
Practical nozzle holderNozzles and spray lances can be hung on the wall bracket for convenient storage.
Hose storagePull briefly on the end of the hose and the hose retractor will retract the hose fully automatically. Maximum comfort without knots, cranks or getting your hands dirty.
Hose outlet on the underside of the box
- For better protection from the weather and a longer lifetime.
Wall-mounted hose box with 180° application
- Mounted on the wall bracket, the hose box can be swivelled by over 180°. This allows maximum freedom of movement when watering the garden without kinking the hose.
Robust and removable wall bracket
- The use of robust materials with a metal core ensures long-lasting durability and stability. Particularly practical: the removable wall bracket means you won't get stuck.
Integrated hose brake
- The automatic hose retraction is combined with a hose brake so that the hose is automatically wound back into the hose box in a controlled and slow manner.
Integrated hose guide
- Without kinking and knotting: the hose is pulled in evenly and guided.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- The ergonomic carrying handle makes it easy to transport the hose box with one hand.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|35
|Hose diameter (mm)
|11
|Connection hose (m)
|1,5 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|79
|Dimensions of mounting plate (W × H) (mm)
|93 x 100
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|810 x 220 x 595
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 2 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Kit
- Automatic hose retraction
- Hose guide
- Nozzle holder
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
- PrimoFlex connection hose: 1.5 m
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Medium to large areas