Always perfectly stowed away: the stylish hose box is mounted on the wall to save space and is connected to the tap with a connection hose. Thanks to the wall bracket, the hose box can even be swivelled through more than 180° and therefore effortlessly reaches every corner of the garden. The garden hose can be easily extended to a maximum length of 35 metres. There are corresponding locking stages: the hose engages fully automatically at short intervals. Gently pulling on the end of the hose releases the locking mechanism so that the hose retracts automatically and in a controlled manner, without kinks or knots. The hose box also scores points with FlexChange, an innovative mounting system for easily switching the hose box between the wall bracket and the optionally available hose spike. The wall bracket is also removable and has slots for nozzles and watering accessories. The hose box is also UV and frost-resistant and can therefore be placed on the wall of your house all year round. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty on the product.