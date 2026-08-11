Washer Sleeve MF Bristles 35 cm

Microfibre window washer sleeve with scrubbing fibres, high performance in dirt removal.

Glass cleaning system with fleece and squeegee. Ideal for a traditional use.

Features and benefits
Effective against dirt
  • Effective against lightly encrusted dirt thanks to the integrated long abrasive fibres.
  • Short scrubbing fibres ensure residue- and streak-free cleaning.
High-quality mop covers
  • Long cleaning autonomy thanks to the high absorbency.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 35
Textile material PET/PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Length (mm) 350
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 350 x 65 x 10
Application areas
  • Windows