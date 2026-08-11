Washer Sleeve MF Bristles 35 cm
Microfibre window washer sleeve with scrubbing fibres, high performance in dirt removal.
Glass cleaning system with fleece and squeegee. Ideal for a traditional use.
Features and benefits
Effective against dirt
- Effective against lightly encrusted dirt thanks to the integrated long abrasive fibres.
- Short scrubbing fibres ensure residue- and streak-free cleaning.
High-quality mop covers
- Long cleaning autonomy thanks to the high absorbency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Textile material
|PET/PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Length (mm)
|350
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|350 x 65 x 10
Application areas
- Windows