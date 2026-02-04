Our 11" surface cleaner works in tandem with your electric pressure washer (up to 2000 PSI) to quickly deliver professional level cleaning without splash back. It cleans an area 11" wide with two spinning nozzles instead of one, reducing your cleaning time, and eliminates streaks by keeping the nozzles at a fixed height from the surface. Also cleans vertical surfaces including garage doors and home siding. Quick Connect for compatibility with a wide range of electric pressure washers. Get pro cleaning results with the help of the 11" surface cleaner! WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.