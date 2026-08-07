Easy Foam Set with Detergent Injector

HP foam system for use with. HD/HDS units for cleaning and disinfecting. Foam nozzle for connection to lance and HP chemical injector with precision 0-5% metering valve. The machine specific nozzle kit has to be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (lb) 3.6
Accessories
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