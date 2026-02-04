The 3.5 m long suction hose extension increases the working radius and provides more free movement and thus makes work easier, in particular when cleaning stairs or car interiors. The practical suction hose extension is suitable for all Kärcher wet/dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden area. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.