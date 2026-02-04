Filter Bag Fleece WD 2/3 4pc
The extremely tear-resistant KFI 357 fleece filter bags easily cope with vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 357 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also designed for heavy-duty use, for example for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. Developed as a customer-fit for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2–18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3–18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3 as well as for the Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.
Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Suitable for Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001, SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.1 x 7.9 x 0.5
Cleaning application
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.