Filter Bag Fleece WD 2/3 4pc

The extremely tear-resistant KFI 357 fleece filter bags easily cope with vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.

The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 357 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also designed for heavy-duty use, for example for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. Developed as a customer-fit for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2–18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3–18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3 as well as for the Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.

Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
  • For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
  • Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Suitable for Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001, SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Color white
Weight (lb) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.4
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 9.1 x 7.9 x 0.5
Cleaning application
  • Dry dirt
  • All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.