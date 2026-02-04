This Karcher cartridge filter offers superior filtration for either wet or dry pick up. Its flat design permits more cleaning capacity for debris in the vacuum container. It installs in the top area of the vacuum for easy filter cleaning and changes. Compatible with Karcher WD 4, WD 5, WD 5 P and WD 6 P S vacuums. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.