Fleece Filter Bag for WD 4, WD 5, WD 5 P and WD 6 PS
The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have a high dust retention rate and allow significantly longer suction periods compared to paper filter bags. The fleece filter bags arecompatible with the Kärcher WD 4, WD 5, WD 5/P and WD 6 PS wet/dry vacs. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Color
|white
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|10.2 x 7.5 x 0.5
Cleaning application
- Dry dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.