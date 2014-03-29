iSolar: Innovative Cleaning Solutions for Photovoltaic and Solar Panels
Photovoltaic and solar thermal energy modules harness solar radiation and convert it to energy. But debris from dust, soot and pollen can reduce their output by up to 20%, reducing their efficiency. The natural power of rain, condensation and wind are nowhere near strong enough to clean the modules effectively. To keep photovoltaic and solar panel systems running effectively and produce a consistently high level of power, regular and thorough cleaning is required.
Effective Cleaning of Solar Cells
In most cases, large module surfaces cannot be easily cleaned with water and a sponge, and it would simply be too dangerous, as the modules are often mounted on the roof at an angle of 30° to 45°. With iSolar, Kärcher has developed an innovative commercial pressure washer accessory that solves this problem.
iSolar’s modular structure enables the user to safely and efficiently clean photovoltaic systems of any size. Rotating disc brushes connected to telescopic wands are powered by the water coming from the pressure washer, allowing you to effectively clean areas that are hard to access.
Because dirt buildup leads to a loss of power that translates to lower electricity production, iSolar pays for itself in no time.
Wherever solar and photovoltaic systems are installed – agriculture, trade, industry or in the home – iSolar will ensure the sun’s energy is properly harnessed. There are practically no limitations on how iSolar can be used. This is particularly helpful in areas exposed to heavy soiling. Karcher iSolar represents an economical choice for both system operators and cleaning service providers.
Features and Benefits of Kärcher iSolar
- Safe and efficient cleaning of solar and photovoltaic systems
- Longevity as the rotating brushes are equipped with robust ball bearings
- Can be used flexibly, as the iSolar complete solution can always be put together modularly according to the respective requirements
- Comfortable working in any position thanks to the stable articulated joint
- Compatible with numerous Kärcher pressure washers
- Provides gentle cleaning of solar modules, as the brush heads work in the low pressure range
- Thanks to the telescopic poles of 7 m, 10 m and 14 m, every system size is covered
- iSolar brushes can be guided easily and safely from both the roof and the lift using the telescopic rods
- Ergonomically shaped handle with integrated ball valve enables the iSolar brushes to be operated comfortably
iSolar Components & Accessories
The iSolar accessory system can be used for a variety of roofs and module types. For roofs that are easily accessible, cleaning from the roof is recommended in conjunction with the use of fall protection equipment. For roofs that are difficult to access, cleaning should be carried out from a more secure position, for example a stable and secure lifting platform. Disc brushes and telescopic wands are available in different sizes and lengths to meet the unique cleaning needs of the cleaning situation.
Brush Heads: iSolar 400 and iSolar 800
The iSolar brushes are powered by the water stream from the pressure washer, which also helps to remove the dirt. However, the cleaning effect itself is achieved by the mechanical action of the bristles. The bristles are made of nylon, ensuring scratch-free modular surface cleaning. The iSolar 400 and iSolar 800 are operated at low pressure, eliminating any danger of the modules being damaged. To provide an exceptionally long service life, the rotating brushes are fitted with robust ball bearings.
iSolar 400
- Compact entry-level model for smaller areas
- Particularly suitable for elevated systems
- Water-powered disc brush with ball bearing
- Connection M 18x1.5; compatible with standard HD/HDS machines
- Pre-rinsing of adjacent modules
iSolar 800
- Excellent cleaning performance and area coverage
- Optimal handling with balancing of transverse forces
- Counter-rotating disc brushes with ball bearing
- Robust brass articulated joint for flexible working angle
- Connection M 18x1.5; compatible with standard HD/HDS machines
- Pre-rinsing of adjacent modules
iSolar Telescopic Wands
These adjustable telescopic wands provide easier access for cleaning photovoltaic and solar panel roofs that might otherwise be unreachable.
- Lightweight and easy to guide
- Working range of up to 45 ft.
- Ergonomically shaped handle with integrated ball tap
- Secure connection and maximum comfort
- Easy deployment thanks to quick-release fasteners and internal high-pressure hose
- Offered in different lengths
iSolar Safety System
Rooftop safety is ensured thanks to:
- Safety harness with quick-release fasteners
- Guided fall arrester with integrated shock absorber and lengthy guide rope
- Stop band for fastening
- Certified, standard-compliant safety system
- Rugged metal box for storage and transport
iSolar Detergent
RM 99 Solar Cleaner is specially formulated for cleaning the unique surfaces of photovoltaic and solar panels. It is highly effective in the removal of most stubborn dirt and can even tackle stubborn and greasy stains. It also prevents the formation of limescale, and maximizes the effectiveness of the system at minimum cost.
RM 99 Solar Cleaner: Effective and Gentle
- Maximize efficiency by removing dirt and soil that can reduce power output of solar panels
- Highly concentrated: 5 quarts makes 5 gallons of concentrate that can then be metered at a rate of 1:100 to 1:200 (a little goes a long way)
- Gentle on materials: will not damage solar and photovoltaic modules, glass or plastic coatings
- Low residue, streak free drying
- Reduced resoiling for easier next time cleaning
- Effective in preventing lime residues regardless of water hardness
- Environmentally friendly, phosphate-free
Advice, Sales and Service
You can find iSolar and all of your other photovoltaic and solar panel cleaning products at your local Kärcher dealer. Stop by or call your nearest distributor today to speak with a local expert.
