iSolar: Innovative Cleaning Solutions for Photovoltaic and Solar Panels

Effective Cleaning of Solar Cells

In most cases, large module surfaces cannot be easily cleaned with water and a sponge, and it would simply be too dangerous, as the modules are often mounted on the roof at an angle of 30° to 45°. With iSolar, Kärcher has developed an innovative commercial pressure washer accessory that solves this problem.

iSolar’s modular structure enables the user to safely and efficiently clean photovoltaic systems of any size. Rotating disc brushes connected to telescopic wands are powered by the water coming from the pressure washer, allowing you to effectively clean areas that are hard to access.

Because dirt buildup leads to a loss of power that translates to lower electricity production, iSolar pays for itself in no time.

Wherever solar and photovoltaic systems are installed – agriculture, trade, industry or in the home – iSolar will ensure the sun’s energy is properly harnessed. There are practically no limitations on how iSolar can be used. This is particularly helpful in areas exposed to heavy soiling. Karcher iSolar represents an economical choice for both system operators and cleaning service providers.