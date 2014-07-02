iSolar Safety System
This iSolar safety system includes a traveling fall arrestor, kernmantle rope, safety harness, and anchoring loop, as well as a practical metal box for storage and transport.
Certified, standard-compliant safety system for safe working on roofs. The fall protection includes a traveling fall arrestor with shock absorber and 49.2 ft kernmantle rope, safety harness, an anchoring loop for fixing the safety machine, as well as a practical metal box for storage and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|18.4
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Compatible machines
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