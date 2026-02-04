RM 99 Solar Cleaner
RM 99 Solar Cleaner is specifically engineered for cleaning the unique surfaces of solar and photovoltaic systems. It is highly efficient, gentle on materials, and strong enough to remove stubborn and greasy stains. It also prevents the formation of limescale, maximizing the effectiveness of the system at a minimal cost.
Specifications
Technical data
|pH
|7.5