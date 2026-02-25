Autoshampoo-Konzentrat RM 562, 500ml

Autoshampoo-Konzentrat zur materialschonenden Fahrzeugreinigung. Entfernt Öl, Fett, Winter- und Straßenschmutz auf Lack, Glas, Kunststoff und Chrom. Ergibt verdünnt 5 l Reinigungsmittel.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht (kg) 0,5
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Kunststoff
  • Fenster- und Glasflächen
  • Lackoberflächen
  • Chrom
Zubehör