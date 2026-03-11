DB 180 dirt blaster for K 7

Dirt blaster with powerful top rotary nozzle for Kärcher pressure washers in class K 7. For particularly stubborn dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.

Powerful on very stubborn dirt: the dirt blaster with top rotary nozzle for all Kärcher pressure washers in class K 7. With the rotating point jet and large area performance, even atmospheric dirt, like that on mossy or weathered surfaces, can be removed easily.

Features and benefits
Rotating point jet
  • Effective removal even of stubborn dirt on delicate surfaces.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
  • Targeted cleaning of stubborn dirt.
100% higher cleaning performance compared with the Kärcher standard flat jet.
  • For efficient and quick cleaning.
Bayonet connection
  • Extremely user-friendly.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 450 x 41 x 41

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Moss